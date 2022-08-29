Man suspected of sexual assault arrested after leading officers on chase through north Seattle

The suspect eventually crashed in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood where he was arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — A man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman led officers on a chase through north Seattle before being arrested on Monday.

The woman called 911 to report the alleged sexual assault and provided a description of the man and his vehicle.

Officers found the suspect driving along Aurora Avenue and attempted to pull him over. The suspect did not stop his vehicle and fled.

Because the man was a suspect in a serious, violent crime, officers chased him along Aurora Avenue.

The suspect eventually crashed into several other vehicles near 85th and Greenwood Avenue. One witness said it appeared the suspect hit four or five vehicles.

Officers arrested the suspect.

No one was injured in the the series of collisions.

By Monday afternoon the suspect was being interviewed by detectives who planned to book him into King County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.