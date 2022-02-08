28-year-old climbing coach, route-setter arrested by Redmond police on child rape charges

The man is a former member of the USA Climbing Team. He is accused of having sexual contact with people as young as 12.

REDMOND, Wash. — Redmond police arrested a 28-year-old climbing coach and route-setter on three separate charges of third-degree child rape.

The suspect is accused of having sexual contact with athletes ranging from 12 to 16 years old. The former member of the USA Climbing Team was arrested Feb. 2.

He worked as a coach and route-setter at Vertical World in Redmond, according to police.

An investigator with the U.S. Center for SafeSport - an investigative body for regulated sports - sent Redmond police allegations of the suspect's involvement in sexual misconduct.

The suspect is accused of having sexual contact with an underage girl in Canada, Bothell, Mukilteo, and Redmond, according to police.

Redmond Detective Marshall Tolbert has forwarded the case to the FBI for consideration of federal charges due to allegations of crossing state and country borders.

He is being held on $500,000 bail in Snohomish County Jail.

His access to the USA Climbing Team and SafeSport certified gyms has been suspended.

USA Climbing released the following statement from their CEO and president of the organization's board of directors:

“USA Climbing is deeply disturbed by the allegations. As an organization that prioritizes the safety and protection of our members, we want to thank the U.S. Center for SafeSport and local authorities for their collaboration in promoting that goal,” said Marc Norman, CEO of USA Climbing.

“We are absolutely committed to creating a safe environment for the entirety of our community and call upon our athletes, parents, coaches, gyms and all members to remain vigilant and report any suspected abuse,” said Bruce Mitchell, President of USA Climbing’s Board of Directors. “We especially want to thank those individuals who, in some cases reliving painful experiences, reported this matter to the U.S. Center for SafeSport.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.