1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Richland grocery store

Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at a Fred Meyer in Richland.

RICHLAND, Wash. — At least one person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a grocery store in Richland on Monday.

Richland police officers responded to the Fred Meyer off Wellsian Way just after 11 a.m. on reports of shots fired, according to Richland Police Commander Chris Lee.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to Lee.

Police are searching for a suspect and a suspect vehicle connected to the shooting. They are seeking information about the suspect’s identity and location. Lee said police aren’t sure if the suspect is on foot or in a vehicle.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Police said the scene at Fred Meyer is still active, and people should avoid the area.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact police at (509) 628-0333.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.