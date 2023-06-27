8 local nonprofits receive grant funding from KING 5, TEGNA Foundation

Nearly $40,000 has been committed to the nonprofits.

SEATTLE — KING 5 hosted eight local nonprofits Tuesday for a celebration of the latest TEGNA Foundation grant recipients.

KING 5 is owned by TEGNA, a media company with dozens of broadcast affiliates across the country. Through its Community Grant Program, TEGNA Foundation supports nonprofit activities where TEGNA does business.

KING 5 leadership worked with its BIPOC committee to identify select organizations that applied for some financial support.

Leadership from the nonprofits attended the celebration. KING 5’s Director of Marketing and Local Programming, Jay Yovanovich, said Tuesday's event gives context to numerous organizations focused on the same end goal.

“Our theme for this grant was mental health and organization serving youth in mental health needs,” Yovanovich said.

The grant recipients include:

Birthday Dreams: An organization that works with more than 70 shelters in Pierce, Snohomish and King Counties to provide birthday parties to children that are homeless.

Free to Luv: A mental health art empowerment program for under-resourced youth, which includes operations in Seattle and King County.

Gage Academy of Art: A free, year-round inclusive art education and mentoring program.

Inspiration Workshops/dba BRAVE: A program that introduces social justice awareness while cultivating positive self-identity.

Melodic Caring Project: A project that provides hope and healing through musical performances that are live streamed to children in hospitals.

Rainier Scholars: A program that equips students of color with social-emotional tools they need to navigate poverty and systemic racism.

Washington Therapy Fund Foundation: A foundation established as a response to mental health needs of the Black community related to the COVID-19 pandemic and racial injustice. The foundation provides therapy and other mental health resources.

Youth Experimental Training Institute: A program that will bring outdoor programming to hundreds of unreached youth at eight south King County public schools.