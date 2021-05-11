KING 5 receives six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Station awards include overall excellence, investigative reporting and news series

SEATTLE — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has honored KING 5 with six 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the award for overall excellence for the seventh year in a row.

Of the 17 categories for the Northwest region (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), KING 5 was recognized in six. KING 5’s parent company, TEGNA, received 86 total Regional Murrow Awards across 24 of their stations, winning more awards than any other local broadcast television group.

“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today produced extraordinary journalism that brought clarity and context to 2020’s biggest news stories,” said RTDNA Chairwoman Andrea Stahlman. “The winning work demonstrates dedication, determination and a commitment to the highest ethical standards enshrined in RTDNA’s Code of Ethics.”

Among the honors were three awards for the KING 5 “Facing Race” team and their groundbreaking work, including digital, excellence in video and news series. KING 5’s investigative reporting team was also recognized for their work to shed light on the deadly mold outbreak at Seattle Children’s Hospital and their court battle to obtain important public health records.

“This is another proud moment for KING 5 and the incredible journalists who contribute to our work, day in and day out,” said Laura Evans, KING 5 interim news director. “This honor just reinforces our drive to Stand for Truth in our story telling and lift up the voices in our community.”

KING 5’s 2021 REGIONAL RTDNA EDWARD R. MURROW AWARD WINNERS:

Overall Excellence

Digital

Christin Ayers, Taylor Mirfendereski

Excellence in Video

Michael Botsford

Investigative Reporting

Ryan Coe, Chris Ingalls

News Series

Christin Ayers, Ryan Beard, Michael Botsford, Melissa Crowe, Susannah Frame, Kevin Glantz, Taylor Mirfendereski, Chris Smith, Allison Sundell, Joyce Taylor, Keely Walker

Podcast

Michelle Li