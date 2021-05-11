KING 5 receives six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

SEATTLE — The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) has honored KING 5 with six 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the award for overall excellence for the seventh year in a row.
Of the 17 categories for the Northwest region (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington), KING 5 was recognized in six. KING 5’s parent company, TEGNA, received 86 total Regional Murrow Awards across 24 of their stations, winning more awards than any other local broadcast television group.
“The regional RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Award recipients we announce today produced extraordinary journalism that brought clarity and context to 2020’s biggest news stories,” said RTDNA Chairwoman Andrea Stahlman. “The winning work demonstrates dedication, determination and a commitment to the highest ethical standards enshrined in RTDNA’s Code of Ethics.”
Among the honors were three awards for the KING 5 “Facing Race” team and their groundbreaking work, including digital, excellence in video and news series. KING 5’s investigative reporting team was also recognized for their work to shed light on the deadly mold outbreak at Seattle Children’s Hospital and their court battle to obtain important public health records.
“This is another proud moment for KING 5 and the incredible journalists who contribute to our work, day in and day out,” said Laura Evans, KING 5 interim news director. “This honor just reinforces our drive to Stand for Truth in our story telling and lift up the voices in our community.”
KING 5’s 2021 REGIONAL RTDNA EDWARD R. MURROW AWARD WINNERS:
Overall Excellence
Digital
Christin Ayers, Taylor Mirfendereski
Excellence in Video
“The Talk”
Michael Botsford
Investigative Reporting
Ryan Coe, Chris Ingalls
News Series
Christin Ayers, Ryan Beard, Michael Botsford, Melissa Crowe, Susannah Frame, Kevin Glantz, Taylor Mirfendereski, Chris Smith, Allison Sundell, Joyce Taylor, Keely Walker
Podcast
Michelle Li
The awards recognize the best in electronic journalism produced by radio, television and digital news organizations around the world. This year, RTDNA awarded more than 750 regional awards in 14 regions. Winning entries now advance to the national RTDNA competition, which includes digital news organization, network and student competitors. National winners will be announced in summer 2021.