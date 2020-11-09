x
Facing Race

WATCH: Full episodes of ‘Facing Race’

"Facing Race," KING 5's new series on race, social justice and racial inequity, airs Sundays at 9:30 p.m.

As America grapples with racial injustice and inequity, we’re talking about race. In the series "Facing Race," we're having real, frank conversations and answering questions you may be too embarrassed to ask.

Tune in to KING 5 on Sundays at 9:30 p.m. to watch “Facing Race” live. Watch previous episodes here or on the KING 5 YouTube channel.

Episode 1

In episode 1, we examine how we arrived at this point in American history and explain why race and white privilege matter. Seattle author Ijeoma Oluo, who wrote the bestseller “So You Want to Talk About Race,” talks about why she believes this moment is unlike any other in history and what she hopes will happen next.

