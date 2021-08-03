Jesse Wilson named KING 5 local sales manager

Veteran media executive to lead sales team

SEATTLE — KING 5 has announced Jesse Wilson as local sales manager for KING 5, effective September 6.

Wilson will be responsible for training, managing and supporting a team of KING 5 account executives – working with them to collaborate around big events, media and digital strategy, and drive stronger results for clients.

“When Jesse joined us over three years ago it was easy to see that he is a natural leader who cares deeply about the success of our team, clients and company,” said Frank Palino, director of sales for KING 5. “Jesse has an acute understanding of the challenges and opportunities that local businesses face. We are excited to have him and his wealth of knowledge leading our local sales team.”

Wilson brings with him a unique perspective, with experience in both media sales and photojournalism. He began his career in journalism as a chief photographer for WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi, moving into media sales in 2008. Since then he’s worked as an award-winning account executive in cable, broadcast, and print. He joined KING 5 as an account executive in 2018.

“I am honored to be able to work with such amazing people and an incredible company,” said Wilson when the promotion was announced. “This is my opportunity to pay forward the investment my peers, mentors, and KING 5 leadership has had in me.”