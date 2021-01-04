Home cooking too expensive? Follow these 5 tips to save some cash!

Finding the balance between eating out and staying in can be a hard one. Especially when you're trying to decide how food will fit into your weekly budget! Delish chef June Xie is an expert when it comes to affordable eating -- her YouTube series on the topic has garnered millions of views worldwide!
Check out her top five tips below and watch our segment for details:
- Shop around
- Be flexible
- Buy in bulk
- Look in discount bins
- Reimagine the way you use ingredients
