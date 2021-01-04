x
Home cooking too expensive? Follow these 5 tips to save some cash!

Delish Chef June Xie shares her low-budget cooking expertise with us! #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Delish's June Xie has 5 tips to cook at home on a budget!

Finding the balance between eating out and staying in can be a hard one. Especially when you're trying to decide how food will fit into your weekly budget! Delish chef June Xie is an expert when it comes to affordable eating -- her YouTube series on the topic has garnered millions of views worldwide!

Check out her top five tips below and watch our segment for details:

  1. Shop around
  2. Be flexible
  3. Buy in bulk
  4. Look in discount bins
  5. Reimagine the way you use ingredients

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5