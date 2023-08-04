Free tax prep is available to qualifying Washingtonians. Here's what you should know

The deadline to file your 2022 taxes on time is April 18. It's also the deadline to file for an extension request.

SEATTLE — United Way of King County is offering free tax preparation through Thursday, April 20.

The United Way's IRS-certified volunteers will be available virtually and in person at multiple locations across King County to offer qualifying people free tax preparation assistance.

Appointments are not necessary for in-person services.

The free tax prep is available to anyone who earned less than $80,000.

The United Way said the IRS prevents the nonprofit from preparing certain types of tax returns - including returns for income earned in states outside of Washington or returns that involve cryptocurrencies.

For more information on where to find in-person and virtual tax prep help from the United Way, click here. You can also call 1-800-621-4636.

The Seattle Public Library is offering in-person tax help at eight locations in partnership with United Way of King County and AARP.

Drop-in tax help is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.