Seattle small businesses can apply for up to $2,000 to repair damaged storefronts

SEATTLE — Help could be on the way for some Seattle business owners who saw their storefronts damaged from crime in the last year.

Starting Tuesday, businesses can apply for up to $2,000 in grants to help pay for damages like broken windows, doors, locks, or etching on windows.

Money for the newly created Storefront Repair Fund will come in part from the $2 million of federal money Seattle received for economic recovery.

In high crimes areas like downtown, Capital Hill, and the University District, broken glass is not uncommon.

"Over 20, maybe 25-30 times in the past three years," said Moe Khan, who owns and operates the Cedars Restaurant in the U District.

Data from Seattle police shows more than 29,000 property crimes reported so far this year.

A pilot program for the fund has already been underway, with roughly 35 businesses receiving grants in the University District.

The program inspired this new city-wide fund.

"When you see a bunch of businesses that are boarded up in a neighborhood, it brings down the character, the morale," said Councilmember Sara Nelson.

There are qualifications for small businesses looking to apply, as they must have under $7 million in net revenue and fewer than 50 employees. The damage also must have occurred on or after Jan. 1, 2021.