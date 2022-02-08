City of Seattle expands programs for small business owners

One pairs entrepreneurs and artists with vacant storefronts for pop-up shops and activations. The other offers funding for commercial build-outs.

SEATTLE — Tuesday, the City of Seattle's Office of Economic Development announced that $1.9 million is available in the Commercial Tenant Improvement Fund, funded through Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery money. Seattle-based small businesses can apply for grants of up to $100,000 to build out commercial spaces and make commercial improvements more affordable.

Preference will be given to projects that respond to a need to fill empty storefronts in Seattle and help businesses access the funding they need to get back on their feed after the challenges of the pandemic.

Applications will be accepted through September 8 at 5 p.m., via an online grant portal. There will also be information sessions held:

More information on the program can be found here.

Meanwhile, the City of Seattle recently announced the expansion of its Seattle Restored program, which paired entrepreneurs and artists with vacant storefronts for pop-up activations. OED originally launched Seattle Restored in partnership with Seattle Good Business Network and Shunpike in December 2021 and focused on activating vacant commercial storefronts in Downtown Seattle neighborhoods. The expansion will add 45 vacant spaces in other neighborhoods across Seattle. Meanwhile, 15 of the current participants will be extending their leases.

One of those is Avery Barnes, operating TASWIRA in Pioneer Square.

"You're trying to find creative ways to activate the community and bring people in here," Barnes said. "I'm hoping we're able to keep our events going and finding cool ways like having popups and live performances in here."

The initial round of Seattle Restored grants were funded through coronavirus relief money. The new round will be funded by the general fund.