Seattle e-commerce site features more than 500-plus women-owned businesses

The WMarketplace was launched during the pandemic to give women business owners a place to sell their products and services.

SEATTLE — Starting out with just about 70 women-owned businesses featured on The WMarketplace, the Seattle-based e-commerce site has grown to more than 500 women-owned businesses.

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked the idea for The WMarketplace.

Co-founder and CEO Kate Isler said it was crucial for women business owners to find a place to sell their products and services in order to survive the pandemic and thrive going forward.

Isler launched the site with co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Susan Gates.

While the majority of businesses featured are in Washington state, the geography of women entrepreneurs has grown to more of the Pacific Northwest and across the nation.

"Women supporting women" is a core part of The WMarketplace, according to Isler, who said that mindset is how women entrepreneurs succeed.

The founders of The WMarketplace want consumers to remember the site when shopping for everyday items but also when shopping for holidays and special occasions.

The site includes profiles of several women entrepreneurs. The posts talk about their businesses and the non-profits they support through their sales and what's important to them.