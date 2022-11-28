Holiday season is 'make or break months' for many Seattle small businesses

A larger quantity of money spent at small businesses stays in the community.

SEATTLE — It's a familiar sound on the holidays, music flowing through the air as shoppers try to pick out that perfect present.

It's a peak time of year for small business owners like artist Naomi Newman.

"I'd say my style is very surreal and retro and incorporates a lot of pacific northwest elements," Newman said.

Newman quit her job a week before the pandemic hit. While it was hard, she found success at the Fremont Winter Market.

"The support from the community has been incredible," Newman said. "Now I'm doing this full time. It's pretty amazing that such a hard time brought such an amazing opportunity."

Despite Newman's success, there are many local business owners still struggling.

"There's still a lot of small businesses trying to recuperate from the last two years of the pandemic," said Duane Fladlan, the State Director of the Washington Small Business Development Center.

Fladlan said a larger quantity of money spent at small businesses stays in the community.

"This month and of course December is really the make or break months for small businesses," Fladlan said. There's normally a downturn in sales in January, February and sometimes into March."

The crowds are a welcome sign of a significant shift.

"And even after the holidays too I've noticed, because we've done this for two years now and people still come out and support us," Newman said. "It's amazing."

Though Newman did have one request.