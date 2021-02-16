This Sequim apothecary has healing herbs by the hundreds

Dandelion Botanical Co., moves to its new home in Sequim's Dungeness Valley after 25 years in the city

SEQUIM, Wash. — On a country road in the Dungeness Valley, there's a new arrival with a full measure of ancient remedies.

'I'm Kachi Cassinelli and we are at Dandelion Botanical Company in Sequim, our new location - we used to be located in Ballard.”

This herbal apothecary was a Seattle institution for 25 years. In September 2020, Kachi moved the store so she could work closer to home, and closer to where some of her organic herbs are grown.

The name – Dandelion Botanical Company - remains the same for good reason: "You know, I'm kind of a frizzy headed orange headed person, so I identify with dandelions, but also dandelions are amazing food and medicine and they're fun,” laughed Kachi.

She carries three variations of dandelion: leaf, root, and roasted root. Just one example of how comprehensive this collection is.

“I have lost count but I'm sure there's probably well over 500 different kinds of herbs,” she said.

Whether it's alfalfa, agrimony, angelica, or yucca root... you'll find it here.

“You know, I feel like we're in a renaissance with herbalism.”

Right now, Kachi sees people buying herbs for everything from making their own bitters, to alleviating anxiety.

“People are really stressed out, their jobs are on the line, so yeah, those herbs that can help you sleep better, can help you calm down so you can get some perspective on things."

This herbalist of 30 years recommends oat seed and holy basil to tame tension.

The shop also carries custom-blended teas, plenty of books, essential oils, and other treasures, like semi-precious stones stashed in the drawers of an antique library card catalog.

They do a lot of their business by mail order, Kachi says she puts a little extra love into each box – the shop has a lot of long-term repeat customers.