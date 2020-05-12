Washington state lawmaker critical of 'selective enforcement' on businesses

State House Minority Leader Rep. J.T. Wilcox is questioning what he calls the "selective enforcement" by state and local authorities when it comes to COVID-19 rules.

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash — As the state threatens business owners who violate the latest COVID-19 restrictions, Washington state House Minority Leader Rep. J.T. Wilcox is questioning what he calls the "selective enforcement" by state and local authorities.

"Respect for the law should be something that is universally enforced," said Wilcox, R-Yelm.

Last month, Gov. Jay Inslee blamed the new restrictions for businesses on an increase in COVID-19 cases across the state. He ordered all gyms closed and limited bars and restaurants to outdoor service only.

The state’s Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) has since sent warning letters to business owners who ignore the order. Owners have been threatened with fines and criminal charges.

Wilcox did not criticize the agency’s efforts, but said the state and other agencies seem to choose when to enforce laws. He cited summer riots in Seattle and Olympia.

"There’s been times when people have just been allowed to destroy things with no consequences," said Wilcox.

Spiffy’s Restaurant and Bakery in Chehalis opened its dining room on Monday.

Crowds of supporters have made for one of the busiest weeks in the restaurant’s near 50-year existence.

The owner, Rod Samuelson, said the state told him to shut down, but he has kept the restaurant’s dining room open to keep his staff employed. Samuelson also admitted it was an attempt to protest the governor's order.

His parking lot has been full of supporters. Eddie McNally came out on Friday not to eat, but to "see what the fuss was about."

McNally owns McFiler’s Bar in Chehalis.

He said following the latest restrictions have caused his business to slow down "slower than the first shutdown."

What did he think about Spiffy’s reopening indoor service?