Bothell jeweler creates origami crane earrings to inspire peace

Fay Lim is donating a portion of sales to the non-profit organization Stop AAPI Hate. #k5evening

BOTHELL, Wash. — Origami cranes are small pieces of folded art, and now you can wear them as earrings.



Cranes for Peace are handmade in Bothell by jeweler Fay Lim.



She was inspired to create them to help bring attention to the rise of violence against Asian Americans.

The tradition of 1,000 cranes represents granting a special wish, happiness, good fortune, and is often used to symbolize peace.



A portion of each sale is donated to Stop AAPI Hate.



Each crane in Lim's collection is made from washi - traditional Japanese paper - that comes from a private collection dating back 25 years.

Lim is encouraging customers to take photos of themselves wearing the earrings for a section of her website called Cranes in Flight.