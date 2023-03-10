Seattle-based outerwear company to begin outsourcing production to California

Filson has a 126-year history in Seattle but now, up to 26 manufacturing employees in the area could lose their jobs.

SEATTLE — The 126-year-old outerwear company based in Seattle, Filson, is planning to move most of its production out of state. The iconic company told the union representing some of its workers last week about the change.



"Filson is like an old family name,” said Daniel Makziller, who was shopping at the Filson location in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood. “Maybe there will be a better alternative I can try in the future."



Filson was established here in Seattle in 1897. Despite the company’s deep northwest roots, the majority of Filson’s manufacturing will no longer be in Washington, according to UFCW 3000, which is the union representing some of the Filson workers in the state.

The union received a notice from the company in late September that it is "planning a reduction in production levels and a relocation to third party suppliers." The union said the changes could impact approximately two-thirds of manufacturing members by late November.



"Two-thirds of the workers that they remaining, that's a pretty big deal," said Jacob Vigdor, a UW professor of Public Policy and Governance. Vigdor said Filson's decision looks like part of a pattern: companies saying we can do it cheaper somewhere outside of Seattle.

"This is a continuation of a trend that we've been seeing for a long time of companies saying, 'Look at the price I have to pay people here at the cost that I face to keep this facility open here in Seattle, I could make the same good at a much lower price if I just relocate somewhere else,'" said Vigdor.

Filson has confirmed most of the production will be moving to manufacturers near Los Angeles, with a hope of making that move by Dec. 1.

"Filson is iconic and we see an outstanding opportunity to sharpen our focus on top-line growth and evolving the brand at a time when the marketplace is shifting," the company said in a statement. "This is the way to ensure the long-term health of the brand."