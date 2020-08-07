Live the West Seattle island life with this sticker

These West Seattle Island stickers are a funny way to show your West Seattle spirit- and give back to the community! #k5evening

SEATTLE — One little sticker is helping people show their West Seattle pride and give back to the community - and it's all thanks to beautiful West Seattle Island!

Here's the link to order the stickers. Each sticker is five dollars, and all proceeds go to the West Seattle Food Bank. Delivery is free in West Seattle, and fifty cents when shipped anywhere else.

Note the tiny cracked West Seattle Bridge on top. It's all about details, folks!

Here's the story behind the sticker - in April, two friends decided to make the sticker as a joke. When the sticker became a reality thanks to one of the friend's graphic design skills, they decided to donate the profits to the West Seattle Food Bank.