Scary, but not hopeless: Working through memory loss

Perhaps it started with missing a payment, or forgetting an appointment -- things you don’t normally do. Then these memory lapses become more frequent, and after examination by a physician, you learn you have an illness causing cognitive impairment.

Getting diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease is scary, but it is not hopeless, according to Dr. Alaina Garrie with The Polyclinic’s Older Adult Medicine Program.

“I like to refer to my clinic as ‘bolder adult medicine,’” she said. “It's just sort of making sure that everybody's dreams happen at any age, and doing the best that we can to support people's autonomy. We're there to inspire hope.”

The program at The Polyclinic only accepts Medicare Advantage patients, which Garrie says allows her and her staff more time with each patient.

At your first appointment, their medical assistants will greet you and take a comprehensive look at everything going on with you.

“Then I get to come in and get to speak with you, get to know you, we go over your health care goals, you're dreams and hopes for your future," she explained. “And then I look at all your medical conditions and we see what will make your health the best: do we need input from our pharmacists, the physical therapist, the social worker – how can we design the best personalized care plan for you.”

And while afflictions like dementia and Alzheimer’s have no known cures yet, there are treatments available to help manage the diseases and lead as regular a life as possible, for as long as possible.

“Part of the treatments that we like to offer at our clinic is creating a plan that involves remaining active,” Garrie said. “Cognitive activities for the brain to keep that active, exercise programs because exercise is proven to help with your mental fitness."

Your doctor will also discuss medications available to slow the progression of memory loss, however, it's important to note these may not work for everybody. “But again, we're here to create this personalized, plan with you and work through all the details.”

There are certain things you can do to prevent the onset of cognitive diseases, like not smoking, getting regular exercise, keeping your cholesterol under control, and, if you need them, hearing aids. Research shows that there may be a link between hearing loss and memory loss.

“I like to tell my patients, 'Imagine if you're not you fully using all your sensory inputs to your brain. That activity in your brain, that could dull your ability to participate,” Garrie said.

