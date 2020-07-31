Meet one an inspiring speaker Women to Watch 2020

"A lot of people look at me and say wait, you do HR? But you're a writer and a speaker and an author and a mom. And like, yeah. Life is too short to do nothing."



LaEisha took her 16 years in human resources and her life-long love of writing and turned it into a career that encourages her clients to stay focused both in their professional and personal worlds.



"I really go into it with the sincere authentic approach if I really want to help them and I really want them to be better."



One of the ways she inspires women to be better is through consistent self-care.



"Self-care is starting internally. Self-care is setting healthy boundaries. Self-care is taking a digital detox. Again being mindful of all the things you are allowing into your space and knowing when it's just ok to take a break, that's self-care because you're honoring yourself."



At the root of everything LaEisha practices, is positivity. It's something she tries to pass on in a book she wrote called, Fill Your Tank: 100 daily affirmations of inspiration and reflection.



"In the times we're living in right now you can't have enough positivity. You can't have enough reminders that say keep going you know when the world seems so dark. That's what I want for people to get from it," said LaEisha. That feeling of having someone in your corner. Knowing that you're not alone. I want people to look at Fill Your Tank and say, ok, I can do this."



So, yes, call her a life coach. But LaEisha Howard is so much more.