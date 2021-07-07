5 tips to enhance your garden this summer

Gardening expert Cisceo Morris offers five tips to help boost your garden space this summer.

Tip #1: Take a close look outside your front door

Ciscoe says if you have a plant that's an eyesore -- get rid of it. He says you want to be greeted by a plant that's clean and easy to maintain.

Tip #2: Design your own container gardens

Ciscoe says when using containers, you can put together different combinations of flowers and plants and place them wherever you want -- making it a simple and easy way to boost your garden space.

Tip #3: Add garden art

Ciscoe says adding some art to your garden creates a lot of fun and beauty to your yard and can catch the eyes of people passing by.

"This is Fred. My red hippo," explained Ciscoe as he held up a small red statue of a hippo. "This is out in the front of my garden and there is a one and a half year old girl who comes with her dad every day and feeds the hippo."

Tip #4: Add a fountain

A water feature can be soothing and add movement in your garden, according to Ciscoe. It can also attract different wildlife to your garden, such as hummingbirds.

"There's nothing more fun than having humming birds in your garden. It's the best thing there is," said Ciscoe.

Tip #5: Add plants that attract hummingbirds

Besides the fountain, Ciscoe recommends planting specific plants in your garden to attract hummingbirds.

He recommends putting them near a window or right outside your door so you can enjoy watching the hummingbirds fly around.