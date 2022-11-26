Holiday mocktail and cocktail help from W Seattle Living Room Bar

If you're looking for ways to "shake up" your holiday party drink menu, W Seattle Living Room Bar shares some ideas. Several free events are at the bar in December.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — If you are hosting a holiday party or attending one this season, a local bar is lending some "mocktail" and cocktail ideas.

W Seattle Living Room Bar's Zachary Lippincott demonstrated "The Naughty List" and "The Nice List" on KING 5 Mornings Weekend Edition along with a mocktail option.

You can watch the full demo by clicking the video player above.

There are several free evening events happening at W Seattle Living Room Bar during the month of December.

Naughty or Nice Burlesque is scheduled for every Friday and Saturday in December, through December 24, featuring the Emerald City’s "top burlesque performers," according to W Seattle Living Room Bar.

From 6 to 8 p.m., the bar will host the Fugly Holiday Sweater Competition. There will be prizes for the best sweaters.

Holiday Cocktail and Mocktail Recipes:

Created by Zachary Lippincott





The Naughty List

Ingredients:

1.75 oz. Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

25 oz. Butterscotch Schnapps

1 oz. half and half

Dash cinnamon

Instructions: Place ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until ice cold. Double strain into coop glass. Sprinkle cinnamon on top.

The Nice List

Ingredients:

6 Blueberries

¼ cup Pomegranate Seeds

One bunch Mint

4 oz. Cranberry Juice

1 oz. Pomegranate Juice

5 oz Agave Nectar

Sparkling Water

Instructions: Freeze Blueberries and Pomegranate seeds into ice cubes.

Muddle blueberries, pomegranate seeds and mint into a cocktail shaker. Add cranberry juice, pomegranate juice, Agave nectar and normal ice. Shake vigorously for 8 seconds. Add pomegranate-blueberry ice to a 10 oz. Collins glass. Strain the ingredients of the cocktail shaker into the glass. Top off with sparkling water and garnish with a sprig of fresh mint, 3-4 pomegranate seeds and 2-3 blueberries.

Looking ahead, W Seattle is hosting a New Year's Eve party.

REFLECT: NYE 2023 will be hosted in partnership with Moet Hennessey and feature music by DJ Supreme La Rock.

General admission is $75 and VIP tickets are $189. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.