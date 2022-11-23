The return of a beloved holiday tradition - What's Up This Week

George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker" is back at McCaw Hall. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Blue Man Group / Nov. 25 -27 / Paramount Theatre

One of the most colorful and clever trios is back. Blue Man Group will be bringing their hilarious and captivating act to the Paramount Theater Nov. 24 to the 26.

Sumo + Sushi / Nov. 23 - 26 / WAMU Theater

It's a sport that's over fifteen hundred years old. "Sumo Plus Sushi" will bring six sumo wrestlers from Japan to Seattle. And while you watch, you can enjoy some sushi made by local chefs. Sumo + Sushi is going on now through Saturday at the WAMU Theater.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra / Nov. 26 / Climate Pledge Arena

'Tis the season to rock! The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back with their huge show full of cheer and ripping guitars. They play two shows at the Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.

The Nutcracker / Nov. 25 - Dec. 27 / McCaw Hall