The return of a beloved holiday tradition - What's Up This Week

SEATTLE — Blue Man Group / Nov. 25 -27 / Paramount Theatre
One of the most colorful and clever trios is back. Blue Man Group will be bringing their hilarious and captivating act to the Paramount Theater Nov. 24 to the 26.
Sumo + Sushi / Nov. 23 - 26 / WAMU Theater
It's a sport that's over fifteen hundred years old. "Sumo Plus Sushi" will bring six sumo wrestlers from Japan to Seattle. And while you watch, you can enjoy some sushi made by local chefs. Sumo + Sushi is going on now through Saturday at the WAMU Theater.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra / Nov. 26 / Climate Pledge Arena
'Tis the season to rock! The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is back with their huge show full of cheer and ripping guitars. They play two shows at the Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
The Nutcracker / Nov. 25 - Dec. 27 / McCaw Hall
It's one of the Northwest's most popular holiday traditions. The Pacific Northwest Ballet's production of George Balanchine's "The Nutcracker" is an event families look forward to every year. Shows start this Friday and run till Dec. 27th at McCaw hall.
Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.