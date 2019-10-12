Editor's note: The above video is a one-on-one interview with Bill Gates that previously aired on KING 5 in 2019.

In the recent Netflix documentary “Inside Bill’s Brain,” books are a constant for the Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist. We get to see a lot of the book bag that is packed and refreshed for Gates, we get to see his home library and we get to see a lot of Gates reading.

On Tuesday, Gates shared more insight into what books captured his attention in 2019 and offered up five for his annual holiday list in case you want to wish for them yourself or fulfill a gift list for a voracious reader like Gates.

“Because I’m a data guy, I like to look at my reading list and see if any trends emerge,” Gates said in his Gates Notes blog post. “This year, I picked up a bit more fiction than usual. It wasn’t a conscious decision, but I seemed to be drawn to stories that let me explore another world.”

