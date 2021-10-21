Gay City in Seattle brings back youth arts program after pandemic hiatus

Gay City is bringing back its Youth Arts Program, which is a paid guided mentorship program for LGBTQ BIPOC youth ages 13 to 18.

SEATTLE — A popular youth arts program in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is resuming after an unexpected pandemic hiatus.

Gay City: Seattle's LGBTQ Center is bringing back its Youth Arts Program, which is a paid guided mentorship program for LGBTQ BIPOC youth ages 13 to 18. Youth will pursue their artistic passions and goals in performance-based mediums and the program will end in a showcase of solo performances during the Gay City/Velocity Arts Pride Showcase.

"We're excited to bring that to fruition... to provide the space for queer youth to be able to share their stories," said Melvin Givens, who is helping to organize the program.

The youth will be able to experiment with mediums such as writing, movement and dance, as well as acting, through a series of workshops led by performing artists.

"It's an opportunity for them to work with some of our great artists," said Givens.

Youth interested in participating have until Oct. 22 to submit their applications. They can find it by visiting the Gay City website here.

"This is the moment, this is the time," said Moonyeka, one of the mentors for the program.