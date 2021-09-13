New affordable housing for LGBTQ+ seniors coming to Capitol Hill

Pride Place will be located on Broadway and will be a health and wellness epicenter for seniors. #newdaynw

We know that mass transit helps move people around Puget Sound, but did you also know it's helping house people?

Sound Transit is transferring its leftover land from the Capitol Hill Station construction project to help create affordable housing for LGBTQ+ seniors. Community Roots Housing and GenPride will use the land to build the housing development called Pride Place.

Sound Transit CEO, Peter Rogoff, and GenPride Executive Director, Steven Knipp joined New Day NW to discuss the project.