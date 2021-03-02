Simply Delicious Vegan: Tex Mex Black Bean Chili

Two top food trends unite!

Caitlin Shoemaker is a popular Vegan YouTuber, blogger, AND she lives in the Pacific Northwest! Since plant-based diets are one of the #1 food trends for 2021, we asked her to share some cooking tips and a recipe from her new cookbook, Simply Delicious Vegan. Give her Vegan Tex-Mex Chili a try and let us know how you like it! You'll find a ton more vegan recipes on her blog, From My Bowl.

RECIPE: Vegan Tex-Mex Chili

From Caitlin Shoemaker’s, Simply Delicious Vegan

FOR THE CHILI:

1/2 yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

3 jalapenos, seeded and dice

1/2 bunch fresh cilantro, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 cups (390 g) dried black beans, soaked in water overnight

1 cup (240 ml) mild, medium, or hot store-bought salsa

1 (28-ounce/794 g) can petite diced tomatoes

OPTIONAL TOPPINGS:

Cashew Cream

Nutritional yeast

Fresh cilantro

1. Turn a pressure cooker on to the "sauté" setting; when it's warm, put the onion, garlic, and 1/4 cup (60 ml) water in the pot and sauté until translucent, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the jalaperios, cilantro, chili powder, and cumin, then cook for another 1 to 2 minutes.

2. Press "cancel" to turn off the heat, then add the beans, salsa, tomatoes, and 2 cups (480 ml) water. Close the Instant Pot, set the valve to "sealing," and cook on Manual High pressure for 10 minutes.

3. When the timer goes off, press "cancel" to stop the keep-warm feature, then let the Instant

Pot sit for 5 minutes before manually moving the valve from "sealing" to "venting" to release the remaining pressure. Uncover the pot and let the chili sit for 5 minutes to thicken.

4. Divide the chili among serving bowls, then top with cashew cream, nutritional yeast, and cilantro as desired. Leftovers will keep in the fridge for up to 5 days, or can be frozen for up to 2 months.

note: If you'd like to increase the heat in this chili, use a spicy salsa. You can also leave a few of the jalapeno seeds in for extra kick!