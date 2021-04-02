Prepare an expertly seared El Gaucho steak at home

... and make it extra-special with their classic Diablo Sauce! (We've got the recipe!)

SEATTLE — Supporting local business and getting a delicious meal all at the same time sounds like a win-win, right? El Gaucho Executive Chef Kirin Chun spoke with us from their beautiful new location in the historic Union Stables building just north of Pike Place Market. All El Gaucho locations (Seattle, Bellevue, Tacoma, and Portland) offer a range of to-go dishes off the regular menu, as well as special event packages and virtual dinners with wineries and spirits. And now you can order the same Certified Angus Beef steaks served in the restaurants to cook at home.

Chef Chun showed us how to perfectly prepare a steak, even if you don't have a live fire grill like they do in the restaurant. AND you can make it extra special with El Gaucho's classic Diablo Sauce. Recipe below!

Recipe: El Gaucho's Tenderloin Diablo

1 fl. oz clarified butter

6 oz tenderloin tails, 1” pieces

1 tsp garlic, minced

Pinch El Gaucho Seasoning (to taste)

1 tbsp Diablo Spice

4 fl. oz heavy cream

1 tbsp butter, salted

Heat clarified butter in a sauté pan until hot but not smoking. Add tenderloin pieces, Gaucho seasoning and cook 2-3 min. Reduce heat to medium, add minced garlic and cook 15 secs. Add Diablo Spice and cook 15 secs to toast the spice. Add heavy cream and reduce to a sauce consistency. Whisk in salted butter to finish. Serve with grilled bread.