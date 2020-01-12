Evening's Cozy Cooking Special - Recipies & Recommendations

Our Favorite recipes and recommendations to help you eat your way through the winter months.

As the months get colder and the days grow shorter, there's one thing we can turn to to make our days a little brighter: food! The staff of KING 5's Evening shared their favorite recipes & recommendations to keep our bellies full and our bodies warm.

Remove from oven and spread chocolate around evenly and add sprinkles or other desired toppings. Crushed candy canes are great for the holidays.

Remove from oven and sprinkle with 12 ounces of chocolate chips. Return to oven for a few minutes to soften chocolate chips

melted butter and sugar over crackers and bake for 10-15 minutes or until lightly browned

If you're looking for an essentially Christmas snack, look no further than Diane's chocolate break-ups! She's made these for the staff several times and they are awesome and ADDICTIVE. Plus, you only need a few ingredients!

Chapter two : Semi-Homemade Pizza

Do you ever just want to make homemade food but don't REALLY want to put in too much effort? Lindsay's awesome semi-homemade pizza is the way to go! If you gave a slice to a friend, they'd probably think it's all you... but there's one dough kit available at most grocery stories that really comes in handy!

Ingredients:

DeLallo Italian Pizza Dough Kit (available at Albertsons, Safeway, Fred Meyer, most grocery stores)

1 ¼ cups lukewarm water

Olive Oil

DeLallo Pizzeria Style Pizza Sauce (or any brand you prefer; Classico is also tasty)

Pizza toppings of your choice (My family’s favorite combinations below)

Directions:

Combine type 00 flour and yeast from dough kit in large bowl. Mix in 1 ¼ cups lukewarm water, stir until dough begins to form. Knead dough for three minutes. When dough is mostly smooth, add to smaller, lightly oiled bowl; cover with plastic wrap (and kitchen towel if possible) and leave to rise somewhere warm for 45 minutes to rise.

While you’re waiting for the dough to rise, preheat oven to 450 degrees and prep your pizza toppings.

Pizza topping combinations:

Pasteurized goat cheese + caramelized onions + pitted & halved Kalamata olives + balsamic glaze (or infused balsamic vinegar)

Margherita pepperoni + fresh mozzarella + sliced black olives + shredded cheddar cheese + Parmigiano Reggiano

Kid’s Choice: Fresh mozzarella + shredded cheddar cheese + Parmigiano Reggiano

Summertime favorite: Fresh basil + thinly sliced tomatoes + fresh mozzarella