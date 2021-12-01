Cooking healthy and delicious meals is easier than you think!

SEATTLE — Many people agree that the new year is a great time to start eating healthy. For Nutritionist and Author Carly Knowles , it starts with what's in your kitchen!

Her cookbook, The Nutritionist Kitchen, outlines 60 whole food recipes that celebrate invigorating and restorative foods, organized by the season. Carly joined us to talk about the book, discuss why shopping for seasonal produce is so beneficial, and share her recipe for a broccoli salad with pickled cranberries and herb yogurt dressing.