Hard seltzer + spacious patio = safe sipping at Reuben's Brews

The family-owned brewery just debuted a new 3,000 square foot patio in Ballard! 🍻 #k5evening

SEATTLE — Dreaming of sipping hard seltzer in the sunshine, on a patio with plenty of social distancing?

Reuben’s Brews in Seattle has you covered.

The award-winning family-owned brewery debuted its own hard seltzer line, which customers can enjoy on a brand new 3,000 square foot patio. There are picnic tables and tents for shade, and room for live music when it’s safe.

The space was years in the making, and the pandemic marked another setback. Owners Adam and Grace Robbings, who live in the Ballard neighborhood and base their business around a sense of community, are thrilled to finally debut the additional outdoor area.

“To see people actually in the space, enjoying themselves as a community hub, it's really exciting and heartwarming,” Grace said. "Everybody's tired of feeling like a hermit and wants to be outside, but wants to do it safely. And it's our responsibility to make sure we're keeping our community safe."

In addition to Reuben’s selection of IPA’s, pales and sour beers, customers can try hard seltzer on-tap or in a can. Fruitfizz is made with real fruit to create three flavors: grapefruit, orange zest and lemon + lime.

“You get that summer feeling in the air and maybe as the seasons change, the country is moving in the right direction, too,” Adam said.



A portion of Fruitfizz sales go toward the Reuben's Brews Foundation, which supports a number of local nonprofits.

Last year, the brewery introduced a hazy IPA called You Are Not Alone to raise money in support of Big Table, which helps hospitality workers who lost their jobs. The effort has raised more than $30,000.

The brewery also has a new Patio Party hazy pale ale, in celebration of the expanded seating area.



The tasting room is located at 5010 14th Ave NW and is open from noon to 9pm daily. Food trucks are also on-site in the evenings.

