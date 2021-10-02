One of the oldest candy shops in the Northwest has the sweetest heart

Boehm's Candy, Issaquah, has been winning hearts with its hand-dipped European-style chocolate for over 75 years. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — It's a family tradition to get your Valentine treats at Boehm's Candies & Chocolates in Issaquah.

Amity chatted with owner Bernard Garbusjuk about Boehm's 75-year tradition, hand-dipping European style chocolates. Amity admitted she's partial to the homemade peanut brittle.

Boehm's Swiss-inspired chalet, offering tours, and classes, is a favorite stop, especially during the holidays when the candy store is stuffed full of brightly wrapped treats.