Working moms: Burnout or balance

A KING 5 special series focuses on working moms and the everyday challenges which have led to a higher likelihood of burnout because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SEATTLE - A recent study of hundreds of thousands of working parents revealed working moms are 28% more likely to experience burnout than working dads.

Maven Clinic, a virtual clinic for women and family health, conducted a series of two studies during the COVID-19 pandemic hearing directly from more than 440,000 working parents in one round and more than 490,000 in the second round.

Along with Great Place to Work, Maven reported the main reasons for potential burnout included moms feeling a lack of support when returning to work from maternity leave, struggles to find affordable and reliable child care and a lack of mental health resources. Working moms cited the pandemic as something that exacerbated those challenges.

KING 5 spoke to several western Washington working moms on and off camera about the challenges they are facing and what they are doing to make positive changes. Topics include the gender pay gap, child care, mental health and becoming an entrepreneur.

During this special KING 5 series, two working moms in western Washington share their journeys in coping with anxiety and depression. Click here for more resources if you or a mom you know needs help identifying signs of depression.

What we love most about being working moms...

"I'm proud of myself and I'm proud that I can show my kids that no matter how hard it is, you can still do this." - Stephanie Lawson, mom of two boys, Bellevue property manager.

"I can show my kids what it's like to have dreams and get after them. To accomplish things to learn to develop my skills, my talents and not just be at a standstill in my life, but to show them progress." - Lacey Jones, mom of five boys, Kent life coaching business owner.

"I can contribute to the community and the health of the community, while also setting an example for my kids...that they can do whatever they want when they grow up and that I will be there to support them." - Kelci Berto, mom with one son and daughter, Renton nurse.

"I get to show my family and especially my children that you can have a career and have a family at the same time and have the life that you that you want to live." - Rassamy Smith, mom with one son and daughter, Kent instructional designer for learning and development.