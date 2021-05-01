Up your fitness game: 3 targeted workouts for the New Year and the new You!

SEATTLE — Better fitness and workouts top the list for resolutions at the start of each year. Stephen Hitt, owner, and trainer at Crossfit Industrious in Lynnwood and South Lake Union says the key to staying with it is to start slow and simple.
He's got 3 workouts, each 15-20 minutes that you can rotate.
5 exercises for your ABS and Arms
Do 15 reps of each exercise and repeat the circuit for a total of 15 minutes
- Russian Twist
- Bicep Curl
- Reverse Sit-up
- The Press
- Mountain Climbers
Legs & Back Workout You Can Do At Home
Stephen Hitt, owner, and trainer at Crossfit Industrious crafted this workout so that all the moves can be done with bodyweight or things you can find around the house.
(Coming Wed 1/6)
Total Body Workout - Smash Those Resolutions!
(Coming Thu 1/7)
