Changing the world, one lawn at a time

Rodney Smith mowed his way through all 50 states, 5 times over serving those in need. Now he's inspiring kids all over with the 50 Yard Challenge. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — For Rodney Smith, mowing the lawn is much more than a chore to check off the list. The Alabama man has mowed his way through all 50 states 5 times over, cutting lawns free of charge for veterans, single mothers, the elderly, and the disabled.

He started his company, Raising Men Lawn Care Service, inspiring young people to serve in their own communities. Thousands all over the US and in eight other countries have signed on to the 50 Yard Challenge.

The 50 Yard Challenge starts with a pledge to mow 50 Yards for free. When you're done, Rodney will personally drive or fly out to you and present you with your own new lawnmower, weedeater, and blower.