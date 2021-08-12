Explore 7 acres of sunflowers at Maris Farms - What's Up This Week

Maris Farms Sunflower Days / August 14 – Sept. 19 / Buckley
Like flowers? Maris Farms is kicking off their second annual Sunflower Days this weekend. There will be 7 acres and more than a dozen different colors and varieties of sunflowers to explore and buy. It all starts Saturday and continues through September 19 at Maris Farms in Buckley.
Respect / August 13 / Local Theaters
The new Aretha Franklin bio flix "Respect" chronicles the life and career of the legendary singer from her youth through the early '70s. Actress Jennifer Hudson was handpicked but Franklin to play her in the role. The movie opens Friday at a theater near you.
Primus / August 14 / Marymoor Park
They've been slapping the bass for decades. Indie-band Primus is embarking on their Rush tribute tour this summer. They'll be performing Rush's 1977 album "A Farewell to Kings" in its entirety as well as some of their own music. The band comes to Marymoor Park on Saturday night.
KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.