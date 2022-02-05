Worship service using the music and life of Beyoncé is coming to Seattle

Rev. Yolanda Norton will lead the womanist worship service on Friday, May 6th. #newdaynw

As soon as we heard about Beyoncé Mass, we wanted to learn more!

The life and music of the one and only Beyoncé Knowles has inspired something called The Beyoncé Mass and it's coming to Seattle this week!

Reverend Yolanda Norton joined the show to tell us all about it. You can register to attend the event at Brown Paper Tickets.

ABOUT THE EVENT:

On Friday, May 6th, 2022, an ecumenical coalition of churches will welcome the in-person Beyoncé Mass to Saint Mark’s Episcopal Cathedral. The worship service uses the music and life of Beyoncé as a tool to cultivate an empowering conversation about Black women—their lives, bodies, and voices—and create an experience of story, scripture, and song that calls for the liberation of all people. Beyoncé Mass will begin at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. The mass is free, and all are welcome but registration is required.

