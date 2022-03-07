x
New Day Northwest

Book explores the autism experience and aims to dispel common myths

"We're Not Broken" by journalist Eric Garcia dives into misconceptions about autism and steps we should take to change the conversation surrounding it. #newdaynw
Credit: HarperAudio / KING 5
"We're Not Broken" by journalist Eric Garcia aims to dispel common myths surrounding autism and change the conversation about it.

When it comes to autism, there is no one-size-fits-all experience. Often, media coverage and education policies can make it seem that way.

Journalist Eric Garcia, an autistic person himself, began writing about autism out of frustration with society's misconceptions. He is the author of "We're Not Broken," which aims to change the conversation surrounding autism.

Garcia joined New Day NW to talk more about common myths surrounding autism and the steps we should take to change the conversation.

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

