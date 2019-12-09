SEATTLE — The Seattle Retro Gaming Expo is an annual event where video game enthusiasts can find classic and retro games to play or buy. Their goal is to allow gamers to express their passion for all facets of the geek culture in general, and classic videogames in particular. It's an event where lovers video games can connect and network.

Robert Schumck from Seattle Retro Gaming Expo joins us today to celebrate National Video Game Day and talk about Seattle's historical connections to the gaming industry. We'll play some classic video games, too!

Want to participate? The Seattle Retro Game Expo is now accepting submissions to appear on a panel in the 2020 event or you can keep up with the news on their Facebook Page.

