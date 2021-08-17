Headed off to a vacation soon? Don't forget these beauty products

When packing for a vacation we know to remember clothes, shoes, and swimsuits, but what about beauty products?
Jennifer Chan, fashion and beauty writer, joined New Day NW to talk about the best beauty items to pack for a vacation.
Products:
- Olay Retinol24 Night Face Moisturizer - Chan said she never leaves home without this product when she's on the go.
- Goodhabit Catch Flights, Not Feelings Skin Shielding Serum - This is a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free antioxidant-rich serum that hydrates skin and protects it from pollution.
- Kat Von D Super Pomade - Use this product as eyeliner, eyeshadow, or on your brows. It's waterproof, sweatproof, smudge-resistant, and comes in 17 shades.
- Bite Beauty Power Move Soft Matte Lipstick - A hydrating, matte lipstick that comes in 20 shades.
- LUXSB - A monthly perfume subscription that comes with a fragrance supply of your choice. Fragrances come in a TSA-friendly, refillable spray vial.
- Swoon Skin Products - The Heavenly Hair Towel is a reversible hair turban that acts as a rapid-dry towel and satin head wrap in one. The Complete Cleansing Kit comes with everything you need to cleanse your skin and remove your makeup on the go.
- Cloudless SPF Products - Hand Dream is a compact-size hand moisturizer with 100% mineral sunscreen that can be used anywhere on the body. Antimicrobial Hand Lotion is a two-in-one alcohol-free hand sanitizer and hand lotion.
