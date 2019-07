SEATTLE — Anne Taylor Hartzell of Hip Travel Mama is giving us her pro-tips on how to navigate the ever-growing, ever-changing Sea-Tac International Airport. Get your travel plans off to a smooth start, including expediting the security process, new restaurants to try, and how to stay connected throughout your journey.

Watch New Day Northwest 11:00 weekdays on KING-TV Ch.5 or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.