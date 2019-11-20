SEATTLE — This holiday season, travelers at the SeaTac airport will have the opportunity to use the Giving Machine to buy basic supplies, like toothbrushes and socks, for as low as $1 and support the residents at Mary's Place in Seattle.

Mary's Place is a nonprofit organization in Seattle that provides safe, inclusive shelter and services for women, children and families on their journey out of homelessness. The idea was borrowed from a successful campaign created by The Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints and will create an easy way for travelers to give back this season.

What's available for purchase?

$1 toothbrush

$2 socks

$5 drawstring knapsack

$9 rain poncho

$10 pack of 6 Mylar thermal blankets

It is also possible to purchase multiple quantities of one item if so desired.

The location for the Giving Machine is still being decided, but it will remain in the airport for six weeks once installed.

Sherry Williams from Swedish's community benefit program sits down to talk about the Giving Machine, and Swedish's new campaign to encourage employees to volunteer in the community.

