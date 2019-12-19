According to Stanford University, Americans throw away 25% more trash during the holiday period than any other time of year.

So how can we minimize our impact this holiday season?

Buy Less - avoid gifts that will go to waste and shop thoughtfully

- avoid gifts that will go to waste and shop thoughtfully Choose Well - give gifts that serve a long-lasting purpose

- give gifts that serve a long-lasting purpose Make it Last - treat every item you receive with care

Founder of Healthful Model Blog, Hannah Larson, stops by to share her tips and tricks on having a more sustainable holiday season.

Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.