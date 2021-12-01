Have a small kitchen? This cookbook is for you

Tiny kitchen? No problem! This cookbook is full of recipes perfect for small spaces. #newdaynw

For those of you who have small kitchens, we've got a cookbook with recipes that'll fit the space you have!

Annie Mahle just released her "Tiny Kitchen" cookbook! She shared a simple, but tasty dinner recipe that was super easy to put together!

ROASTED RED BELL PEPPER HALVES WITH LINGUIÇA AND FETA

While the happy colors of red peppers and yellow tomatoes pop against the white of the feta, this dish allows for endless variation. Try fennel sausage topped with Parmesan cheese or prosciutto topped with chèvre. The feta is salty and so is the sausage, but even so, a little dusting of salt on the tomatoes makes the whole dish sing.

Serves 2

INGREDIENTS:

2 red bell peppers, cut in half and seeds removed

5 ounces linguiça sausage, cut into 1/4-inch slices

4 ounces feta cheese, sliced into 4 pieces

6 golden (or red) cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch of kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

2. Place the pepper halves in a roasting pan or pie plate, cut side facing up. Fill the pepper halves with sausage. Place a feta slice on top of the sausage, followed by the tomato halves. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle sparingly with salt.

3. Roast for 1 hour and 10 minutes, or until the peppers are soft and beginning to brown on the edges.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Whether home is a small apartment, a tiny house or RV, a boat, or a college dorm room, space in the kitchen is nearly always at a premium. But cooking in a small kitchen, with minimal equipment, doesn't have to be limiting; it can actually be is a great opportunity to hone food-prep skills and become a more efficient, versatile home chef. And the smarter the workspace, the easier it is to cook. In "The Tiny Kitchen Cookbook," chef Annie Mahle shares her small-space cooking strategies and 50 of her favorite recipes she developed as the galley chef aboard the J&E Riggin, a windjammer she operated with her husband off the coast of Maine for many summers. From her 6-by-8-foot kitchen, she prepared three beautiful, flavorful meals from scratch every day, for up to 30 people.

From versatile breakfast options, such as Sweet Corn and Jalapeno Pancakes or Pan Roasted Honey Pears with Oatmeal, to one-bowl salads and mains, stovetop meals such as Pan-Fried Red Snapper with Fresh Peas, Shiitakes, and Asparagus with Dill, dishes that can be prepared in the toaster oven (for cooks without a full oven) such as Cheese-Stuffed Meatballs with Fresh Tomato Sauce and Fettuccini, and even make-ahead desserts in a mug, every recipe is delicious and utterly attainable in a kitchen with as little as six square feet of counter space. Along with gorgeous recipes, Mahle delivers tips and techniques for making the most of a small kitchen. Strategies such as “shopping” the pantry before going to the store, transforming leftovers into new meals, create vertical storage options, and buy utensils that nest all help create meals with maximum flavor in minimal space.