Simple Vietnamese food you can cook from home

This is a version of a classic salad that is seen at all celebrations, even if it is a weekend gathering. Don't let that stop you from enjoying a burst of flavor on a weeknight. You can use up a leftover roast chicken or buy a cooked rotisserie chicken. You don't have to poach the chicken from scratch if you have leftovers. But if you do poach a whole chicken, you can make chicken pho. Use half the chicken meat for that and half for a salad. Prep the vegetables beforehand and assemble when you are ready to serve.