Hawk Zone: Checking in near the end of the season

Cliff Avril highlights his favorite players this season and talks Rashaad Penny's social media struggle.

The Seahawks went to Houston this weekend and took care of business. They walked away winning 33 - 13.

With two wins in a row and only four games left in the season, could this be a much-needed turnaround for the Seahawks?

The Hawks face the Rams next week on Dec. 19th.

Former running back for the UW Huskies Terry Hollimon and former Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril join New Day NW to break down where the Seahawks are at right now in the season and how it could set them up for post-season.

Plus, Cliff talks about his favorite players so far this season and addresses Rashaad Penny's recent struggle with negative social media comments.

