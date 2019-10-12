SEATTLE — Who says that the holidays have to ruin your health streak?

Author of Simply Real Health and nutrition coach, Sarah Adler, shares her tips for staying healthy through the holidays, including a recipe for a nutritious twist on thumbprint cookies.

For more nutritional advice from Sarah Adler, check out her monthly column in 425 Magazine.

Recipe:

Sarah Adler's Seasonal Jam Dots

1 cup almond meal

½ cup gluten-free oats

¼ cup coconut flour

6 tablespoons grass-fed butter or ghee (melted)

½ cup coconut sugar

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

juice sweetened jam of your choice for the filling

Preheat the oven to 350ºF and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Combine all ingredients in a bowl and mix together until combined.

Squeeze a small handful of the batter together so it becomes more moist.

Form mixture into thick ½ inch circular patties and gently push into the center to make slight thumbprints.

Bake for 10-15 minutes. Remove the cookies from the oven and add jam to the middle. Bake for another 3-5 minutes, until slightly browned and done to your liking.

Let cool for a few minutes on a baking rack before enjoying.

Sponsored by 425 Magazine. Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.