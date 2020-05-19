Smooth stubborn wrinkles and under eye bags with Plexaderm

Get 50% off with Plexaderm's Memorial Day special! Sponsored by Plexaderm.

SEATTLE — Smoothing out wrinkles or under eye bags doesn't mean a trip to the plastic surgeon anymore. Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum is totally non-invasive and can work in just minutes.

In this interview, spokesperson Scott DeFalco talks about the benefits of Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum, how it works and shares before and after results from real users. You can see more before and after photos on plexaderm.com.

MEMORIAL DAY SPECIAL OFFER: Get 50% off MSRP plus free shipping & processing when you order Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum. To order, call 1-800-953-1363 or visit Plexaderm.com.

ABOUT PLEXADERM: "Plexaderm uses silicate minerals from shale clay to form a temporary tightening layer on your skin. This invisible layer works to visibly tighten and lift crow’s feet and wrinkles surrounding your eyes in minutes. Plexaderm smooths skin surrounding under-eye bags making them shrink from view in minutes. While the results of Plexaderm are not permanent, we know you'll love the way you look after your very first use." plexaderm.com