Boys and Girls Clubs of America are playing a crucial role during the pandemic #rednoseday

18 clubs in the greater Seattle area are open and providing childcare for front line workers. Step up and support their work on Red Nose Day, Thu 5/21. #NosesOn

SEATTLE — Red Nose Day is a national fundraising campaign to end child poverty. The the 6th annual event culminates in a special star-studded prime time program on NBC on Thu, May 21. Over the past five years, Red Nose Day has raised more than $200 Million to support programs like Boys and Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) across all 50 states.

We talked to King County Area Director Brandee Paisano about the crucial role Boys and Girls Clubs of America is playing during the pandemic. 18 Clubs are currently open in the greater Seattle area to help families on the front lines of the health crisis by providing much-needed childcare for health care workers, first responders, and employees working in essential services like grocery stores.

2020's Red Nose Day is focused on countering the effects of COVID-19 on vulnerable children in poverty. "Donations go where the need is the greatest. Food, medicine, shelter, and most importantly, hope." Visit rednoseday.org to donate and unlock your digital red nose. Share your red nose selfie with friends and family and tag @RedNoseDayUSA with #noseson.