Wow your guests with this quick Afro-Brazilian ceviche

Emme Collins, executive chef for Seattle Public Schools and "Chopped" contestant shares her recipe for a quick and flavorful Afro-Brazilian ceviche. #newdaynw

First, she fed 15,000 kids a day (and even more during the pandemic) as executive chef for Seattle Public Schools. Then, she recently competed on the Food Network show, "Chopped." Now, Emme Collins joins New Day NW to share her recipe for a quick, simple, and sophisticated ceviche inspired by her Afro-Brazilian roots.

Moqueca Ceviche

INGREDIENTS:

-1 lb sushi-grade yellowfin tuna

-1 15oz can unsweetened coconut milk

-Juice 1 whole lime

-¼ cup palm oil

-¼ cup chopped cilantro

-¼ cup sliced green onion

-1 tbsp minced ginger

-1 tsp minced garlic

-Salt, to taste

-Cut tuna into ½” dice and set aside.

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl, combine all remaining ingredients and mix until everything is well incorporated. Add tuna and toss the mixture together. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.